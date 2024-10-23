Shaq Had Honest Message for Bronny James After Historic Lakers Debut
Bronny James and his dad, LeBron James, made NBA history in the Lakers' season opener on Tuesday night, as they became the father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together. The moment they'll never forget happened with four minutes left the second quarter when they both checked in together, much to the delight of the home crowd at the Crypto.com Arena.
Bronny James ended up playing just three minutes and missed the only two shots he took. But the moment he shared with his legendary dad was special. More importantly for the Lakers, they were able to beat the Timberwolves, 110-103.
Former Laker great Shaquille O'Neal had a message for Bronny James after the game, saying on Inside the NBA:
"Great moment, great accomplishment. Would have loved to see him play more. Now this (debut) is over. I think he focuses on getting better. He’s not going to be in the starting lineup, he’s probably not going to be in the second lineup but if him I’m working somehow to get some type of rotation to get some type of flow. Again, because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I've] known the kid a long time. He works hard, he’s willing to learn so I wish him well. But great accomplishment for the James family."
The Lakers are back in action Friday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Suns.