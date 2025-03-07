Stephen A. Smith Warns Charles Barkley That at ESPN He’ll Be a Called a Fool, Too

Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the “y’all.” Attach a name to it. I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics. Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool. P.S. You know I love ya, though. See y’all soon. Yo… https://t.co/8PbBWVRlim