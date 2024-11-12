Troy Aikman Had a Good Laugh Over Dolphins WR Blaming Lights for Bad Drop
The Miami Dolphins went into Los Angeles on Monday night and got a huge win on the road, beating the Rams 23-15 to improve to 3-6 on the season.
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were on the call for ESPN and one moment led to some laughs in the booth as they both seemed to talk about the Dallas Cowboys while not talking about the Dallas Cowboys.
You might remember in last Sunday's game CeeDee Lamb missed an easy touchdown because the sun got in his eyes. NFL fans ripped Jerry Jones for building a stadium that can have the sun come through the windows and blind players at key moments. Jones defended his stadium after the game but he should make a simple change to avoid that from happening again in the future.
During Monday night's game, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a bad drop and quickly motioned that the lights got in his eyes.
That led to this back-and-forth between Aikman and Buck.
Aikman: "You see Jaylen Waddle saying the lights got in his eyes."
Buck: "Go ahead, go ahead. It wasn’t the sun. It wasn’t the sun!"
Aikman:" I’m gonna leave that one alone. But now the lights are getting in people's eyes. What are you gonna do?"
Aikman might have stopped short of ripping the Cowboys but his laugh seemed to say enough about how absurd the problem is with Jones's stadium.