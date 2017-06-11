It’s nearly impossible to put into words what Aaron Judge did to a baseball on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. His 495-foot blast is the longest since MLB’s Statcast system started using radar to track batted ball distance in 2015. I was lucky enough to witness it from the upper deck and said several things not fit for print in response. Fortunately, many of Judge’s fellow ballplayers, past and present, had more astute observations about his jaw-dropping shot.

#StartSpreadingTheNews Yankees Win great Job by Bullpen.. 👨🏽‍⚖️900ft homers, 🌟lin 2run homer, 🦑3run homer ... WHAT A GAMEE!!!! — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) June 11, 2017

Oh my lord that ball landed in queens 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iENeBfNX6t — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 11, 2017

I said @TheJudge44 has Stanton power but a slightly better swing . #checktape #yankees — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 11, 2017

Judge hits longest homer of 2017

Sent with @MLB At Bat That's Incredible! This baseball almost went 500 feet!!!!! https://t.co/6BsxT8vijE — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) June 11, 2017

Aaron Judge is a freak!! https://t.co/ImWlJ5hZKw — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) June 11, 2017

Judge wasn’t done hitting homers, either. He sent another out in the next inning, his league-leading 21st of the season.