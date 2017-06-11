MLB

‘A freak,’ ‘incredible’: MLB players react to Aaron Judge’s 495-foot moonshot

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It’s nearly impossible to put into words what Aaron Judge did to a baseball on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. His 495-foot blast is the longest since MLB’s Statcast system started using radar to track batted ball distance in 2015. I was lucky enough to witness it from the upper deck and said several things not fit for print in response. Fortunately, many of Judge’s fellow ballplayers, past and present, had more astute observations about his jaw-dropping shot. 

Judge wasn’t done hitting homers, either. He sent another out in the next inning, his league-leading 21st of the season. 

