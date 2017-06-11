New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge destroyed another baseball and sent it 495 feet into the left center field bleachers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett threw a hanging slider that Judge sent flying. The ball came off his bat at 119 miles per hour.

Watch Judge's home run below:

Yesterday: Hardest hit HR (121 mph)

Today: Longest HR (495 feet)



A weekend in the life of Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/2jLbaBXv4m — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 11, 2017

Judge then took Orioles rookie Jimmy Yacabonis deep to right field for his second home run of the day and his 21st home run of the season. He currently leads the Major Leagues.

Judge just homered again for 21 but it only went 402. Pitchers may want to stop pitching to this guy. @RealMichaelKay pic.twitter.com/bjg92EIx1N — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 11, 2017

Judge now has eight home runs against the Orioles on the season.