Watch: Aaron Judge launches 495-foot home run, then goes yard again

MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge destroyed another baseball and sent it 495 feet into the left center field bleachers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett threw a hanging slider that Judge sent flying. The ball came off his bat at 119 miles per hour.

Watch Judge's home run below:

Judge then took Orioles rookie Jimmy Yacabonis deep to right field for his second home run of the day and his 21st home run of the season. He currently leads the Major Leagues.

Judge now has eight home runs against the Orioles on the season.

