Watch: Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run

Apparently Tim Tebow comes up big in the clutch in baseball too.

He hit a walk-off home run in the seventh inning Thursday to give the St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 victory.

TIM TEBOW WALK-OFF HOME RUN ON THE FIRST PITCH! pic.twitter.com/O7o7sAoUt2 — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) July 14, 2017

Not only is Tebow coming up big when it counts, he's also starting to show a bit of consistency at the plate now.

Tim Tebow hit a walk-off home run tonight for Class A St. Lucie. He has an active 11-game hitting streak there, and is batting .327. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 14, 2017

He already made a great defensive play in the outfield, and now this.

What could be next for Tebow? September is getting closer.