Watch: Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run

Khadrice Rollins
36 minutes ago

Apparently Tim Tebow comes up big in the clutch in baseball too.

He hit a walk-off home run in the seventh inning Thursday to give the St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 victory.

Not only is Tebow coming up big when it counts, he's also starting to show a bit of consistency at the plate now.

He already made a great defensive play in the outfield, and now this.

What could be next for Tebow? September is getting closer.

