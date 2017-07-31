MLB

Nationals’ Gio Gonzalez Loses No-Hitter vs. Marlins With No Outs in Ninth

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez threw eight hitless innings against the Marlins on Monday night before Dee Gordon led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single up the middle. 

Closer Sean Doolittle then came in and closed out a 1–0 game. 

Gonzalez struck out five and walked three in his first eight innings of action, while throwing 103 pitches. He also hit a batter. 

The Marlins also came close to getting a hit was when Miguel Rojas hit a sharp, low line drive to shortstop in the sixth, but Wilmer Difo was able to make a diving catch. 

Gonzalez’s teammate Max Scherzer has flirted with a no-hitter on several occasions this season but has not thrown one since October 2015. That was the last no-hitter by a Nationals pitcher. 

The only other no-hitter of 2017 was thrown by Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez on June 3 against the Diamondbacks. Miami has not been no-hit since Washington’s Jordan Zimmerman threw a no-no on Sept. 28, 2014. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters