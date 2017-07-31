MLB

Jose Fernandez’s Family Spends His Birthday at Marlins Park

0:44 | MLB
Jose Fernandez posthumously wins NL Comeback Player of the Year
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The family of late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez spent what would have been his 25th birthday at Marlins Park on Monday. 

Fernandez’s girlfriend, Maria Arias, brought the couple’s daughter, Penelope, into the Marlins locker room, where Ferandez’s teammates were thrilled to see her.

“I was hitting in the cage and Dee [Gordon] brought her in,” infielder Miguel Rojas told the Miami Herald. “I wasn’t expecting her at all. Right away, a lot of emotions. [Marcell] Ozuna was hitting in the other cage. We stopped what we were doing. It was really cool to see her and remember Jose.”

Arias and her daughter also spent some time on the field during batting practice.

Fernandez’s mother and grandmother were also in attendance. Earlier in the day, Fernandez’s mother visited the site of the boat crash that took his life in September. 

