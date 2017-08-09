MLB

Watch: Rick Porcello's Immaculate Inning Sets MLB Record For Most In Season

Rick Porcello pitched an immaculate fifth inning against the Rays on Wednesday.

Porcello faced the six, seven and eight hitters in the inning, and had no trouble retiring the three of them on straight strikes. After fouling off the first pitch, first baseman Trevor Plouffe missed on his next two swings to strikeout. Catcher Wilson Ramos fouled off the first two pitches he saw then whiffed on the third. Then center fielder Mallex Smith watched strike one, swung at a pitch in the dirt and then looked at strike three.

This was the eighth immaculate inning in MLB this season, which is the most in one year. It was also the third in August. Rays reliever José Alvarado pitched one Aug. 4 and Yankees reliever Dellin Betances had one on Aug. 2. Carlos Carrasco, Kenley Jansen, Max Scherzer, Craig Kimbrel and Drew Storen are the other five pitchers with immaculate innings this season.

The previous record of seven immaculate innings in one season was set in 2014.

 

