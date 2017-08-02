MLB

WATCH: Dellin Betances Pitches Immaculate Inning for Yankees

3:10 | MLB
Daniel Rapaport
20 minutes ago

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances pitched an immaculate eighth inning against the Tigers on Wednesday night. 

Betances came on to pitch after a rain delay that lasted more than three hours. He promptly struck out Jim Adduci swinging and Justin Upton looking before completing the feat by fanning Miguel Cabrera, all on three pitches. Nine pitches, nine strikes (including no foul balls), three strikeouts-that's immaculate. Making the immaculate inning even more immaculate (immaculater?), there were no foul balls involved. 

The vast majority of Yankee fans had already left the stadium, meaning Betances pitched that perfect inning in front of a remarkably sparse crowd whose individual cheers were audible. 

It was the sixth immaculate inning and first since Detroit's Carlos Carrasco did it on July 7.

