MLB

Watch: Rhys Hoskins Launches Record 10th Home Run in 17 Games

0:39 | MLB
Rhys Hoskins Hits His 10th Home Run in His 17th MLB Game
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rhys Hoskins simply cannot be stopped.

The Phillies rookie hit yet another home run on Saturday night, his 10th in just his 17th career game. Of his 17 career hits, 10 have been home runs. 

Hoskins hit a two-run blast to deep left in the bottom of the first that left the bat at 102 mph and traveled 417 feet. He has now hit a home run in seven straight games, becoming just the seventh player to do so. If he hits another home run in his next game, he would be the fourth player to homer in eight straight games, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long. 

When he homered on Friday night he became the fastest player to hit nine career homers (54 at-bats). 

Hoskins is the only player with 10 home runs in his first 20 games, and still has three more games to add to that total. 

