The Yankees’ New Celebration Is a Meme Brought to Life

The Yankees’ thumbs down celebration is spreading.

It started on Wednesday when Todd Frazier, in an homage to a fan from earlier in the week, flashed the dugout a thumbs down following an RBI single. (Side note: NJ.com found the guy, and he’s actually a Mets fan.)

the lone Rays fan in attendance is heated pic.twitter.com/V0SyIubvc8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 12, 2017

“I hope this become Frazier’s signature celebration, like Edwin Encarnacion’s parrot walk,” I wrote at the time. But it’s even better than that. Not only has Frazier officially adopted the thumbs down as his celebration, he’s got the rest of the team doing it with him.

After a three-run bomb on Thursday night, the whole Yankees dugout got in on the action.

“[Aaron] Judge actually brought it up to me, saying, maybe I should do it during the game,” Frazier told the New York Post. “I said, ‘All right I’m going to do it.’ I told the [Rays] first baseman [Logan] Morrison, ‘This is not directed towards you guys, tell your pitchers I’m not trying to show anybody up.’

“I guess that is going to be my new thing from now on.”