MLB

The Yankees’ New Celebration Is a Meme Brought to Life

0:43 | MLB
Walk-Off Win Pushes Indians' Historic Win Streak to 22 Games
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Yankees’ thumbs down celebration is spreading. 

It started on Wednesday when Todd Frazier, in an homage to a fan from earlier in the week, flashed the dugout a thumbs down following an RBI single. (Side note: NJ.com found the guy, and he’s actually a Mets fan.)

“I hope this become Frazier’s signature celebration, like Edwin Encarnacion’s parrot walk,” I wrote at the time. But it’s even better than that. Not only has Frazier officially adopted the thumbs down as his celebration, he’s got the rest of the team doing it with him. 

After a three-run bomb on Thursday night, the whole Yankees dugout got in on the action. 

“[Aaron] Judge actually brought it up to me, saying, maybe I should do it during the game,” Frazier told the New York Post. “I said, ‘All right I’m going to do it.’ I told the [Rays] first baseman [Logan] Morrison, ‘This is not directed towards you guys, tell your pitchers I’m not trying to show anybody up.’

“I guess that is going to be my new thing from now on.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters