2017 Is Officially The Year of The Long Ball in MLB

It’s only taken a little more than a week for the Yankees to wholeheartedly adopt the universal symbol of disapproval as their unifying gesture of celebration.

After one dismayed Mets fan flashed an emphatic thumbs down during the Yankees-Rays game in Queens last week, the Yanks have adopted the gesture as their go-to celebration.

Todd Frazier, whose home run inspired the original thumbs down, has led the charge, but the whole team has gotten into it.

Those shirts they’re wearing are for sale on Frazier’s official store. (There’s a different version from another site for a few bucks cheaper.)

A new generation of Yankees fans is going to watch Gladiator for the first time and be very confused.