Watch: Enrique Hernandez Grand Slam Puts Dodgers Up 7-0 in NLCS Game 5

The Dodgers were able to build a big lead early in Game 5 of the NLCS.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2017

The Dodgers started scoring quickly in Game 5 of the NLCS Thursday.

Cody Bellinger started things with an RBI double in the first inning. In the second, Enrique Hernandez hit a solo home run to put Los Angeles up 2-0. And then a Justin Turner single brought Chris Taylor home in the third.

With the Dodgers leading the Cubs 3-0 with the bases loaded and nobody out in this potential closeout game, Chicago went to the bullpen and brought in Hector Rondon to replace starter Jose Quintana in the third.

After getting the first out of the inning, Rondon then faced Hernandez. The Dodgers leftfielder sent a ball to centerfield and put Los Angeles up 7-0.

Check out both of Hernandez's home runs below:

The Dodgers still lead 7-0 with Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

