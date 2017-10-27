Watch: J.J. Watt Throws Out First Pitch for World Series Game 3 On Crutches

J.J. Watt got the Houston fans excited before Game 3 of the World Series when he delivered the first pitch on crutches.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 27, 2017

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt made his way to Minute Maid Park Friday to throw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series.

What made the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's appearance even more impactful was that he was on crutches as he is still recovering from his tibial plateau fracture that ended his season back in Week 5.

The Houston favorite also recently announced his plans for the more than $37 million he helped raise for Hurricane Harvey relief.

For Game 2 of the series, legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully brought out World Series champions Fernando Valenzuela and Steve Yeager to deliver the first pitch in Los Angeles.

