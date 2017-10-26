Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced the plans for his Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund after raising more than $37 million to assist those in Southeast Texas.

In August, Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain fell over Texas and parts of Louisiana over a span of six days. Watt says that it is estimated the total recovery could require upwards of $200 billion.

Watt says $30.15 million will go to Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children to be distributed over the next 18 to 24 months. Money will be used to rebuild homes, restore child-care centers, provide food and address the health needs of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the surrounding communities. The remaining $7 million will be set aside for distribution in 2018 after assessing and analyzing future relief efforts.

"I have said it many times over the course of the past few months, but it bears repeating again: The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity," Watt said in his statement. "I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world. You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause. While we are going to do some incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead. I encourage you to please continue to find organizations to donate to, whether they be some of the ones listed below or others. Houston will bounce back from this and we will rise up stronger than ever."

Watt has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury but he has continued his relief work.