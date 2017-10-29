The Astros refuse to let the Dodgers keep their lead in Game 5 of the World Series.

After a Yuli Gurriel home run tied the game a 4 in the fourth inning, Cody Bellinger gave Los Angeles a 7-4 lead with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Astros got two men on to get the Dodgers to pull Clayton Kershaw for Kenta Maeda with two outs. On a full count, second baseman Jose Altuve sent a ball to center field that tied the game at 7 and had the fans at Minute Maid Park going crazy.

Jose Altuve Titanic theme song BLAST #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/G8eu0pupXA — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) October 30, 2017

The winner of Sunday's game will take a 3-2 lead into Tuesday's Game 6 in Los Angeles.