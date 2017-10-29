Watch: Cody Bellinger Puts Dodgers Ahead 7-4 With Fifth Inning Home Run

Cody Bellinger keeps stepping up when the Dodgers need him most.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2017

The Dodgers are doing everything they can to make sure Clayton Kershaw is pitching from ahead.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead that would get extended to 4-0, Los Angeles watched its advantage disappear in the fourth inning thanks to a three-run home run by Yuli Gurriel tied the game at 4.

In the fifth, the Dodgers went right back to work. Corey Seager and Justin Turner started the frame with walks. After an Enrique Hernandez strikeout, Cody Bellinger stepped up and delivered a shot to right field to give Los Angeles the lead once more.

The winner of Sunday's Game 5 will take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

