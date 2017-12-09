Players, Internet React to Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The Yankees and Marlins have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that would send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to New York, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. And the internet, as it tends to do, went wild.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause in the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed back in 2014, but the Yankees are reportedly on the list of teams he'd waive it for.

The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

With Stanton as the biggest name in the offseason next to Shohei Otani, naturally the news was huge. And since Otani didn't choose the Yankees, of course, New York fans are feeling a lot better this morning. Throw in some Derek Jeter secretly working to bring more championships to the Yankees, and it's all pure internet gold.

Here's how players across the league reacted:

Patiently waiting 🤤🤪🤞🏼 — Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) December 9, 2017

March 29th, 2018. 3:37PM. Opening night against the @Yankees in Toronto. I’ll be ready to rock on the mound. Who’s coming!? @BlueJays — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 9, 2017

@AaronBoone Hey Skip am i still batting 4th ??? pic.twitter.com/oUadnUmf7i — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) December 9, 2017

Here's how the rest of the internet reacted:

GIANCARLO STANTON IS GOING TO THE NEW YORK YANKEES.



Yankees twitter: pic.twitter.com/NHsvwuAdo4 — Evan Daniel (@itsevandaniel) December 9, 2017

Yankees fans to Derek Jeter and the Marlins front office https://t.co/StUInzE3VK pic.twitter.com/MrO7DYr3zY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2017

Derek Jeter when he returns to Yankees stadium after pretending to give a damn about the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/tYDWPJCY3c — Kenath (@kfh2) December 9, 2017

Yankees didn't get Ohtani the offseason is a total bust...OH MY GOD HERE COMES JETER OUTTA NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/2aEJKse64r — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) December 9, 2017

A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017

Shohei Ohtani



"I don't want to play for the #Yankees "



Giancarlo Stanton



"Get outta the way kid... I DO" pic.twitter.com/KDnGjLStL3 — NYK-NYJ-NYY-4life (@knicksjets4life) December 9, 2017

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Derek Jeter meeting with Brian Cashman for Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/meeB1yj7Ig — Fifa Khalifa (@C_Fount) December 9, 2017

Yankees in 2017: people kinda tolerate us because we're home grown



Yankees in 2018: pic.twitter.com/u9P0K5oAzJ — Duchess of Bay Ridge (@B_Purvis82) December 9, 2017