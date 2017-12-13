Agent Scott Boras ripped Marlins ownership at the annual winter meetings in Florida, telling reporters "We've seen one of our major league jewelry stores become a pawn shop.''

Boras didn't personally name Derek Jeter, one of Miami's new owners, but he did say changes need to be made in the sale of clubs' vetting process.

"You would hope that [with] ownership — new ownership — that MLB would screen the ownership, so that we have an ownership that comes in and provide additions,"Boras said per ESPN. ...[Instead], they come in and they redirect, so you're not a jewelry store that's coveting your diamonds. You now become a pawn shop that is trying to pay the rent of the building. ..."

Jeter took over the Marlins along with Bruce Sherman in October. But the team made headlines again this past week, trading National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees. On Wednesday, the team reportedly traded outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals. Ozuna is one of Boras' clients. The Marlins traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Mariners last week.

With the various trades, Jeter has reportedly been looking to cut the Marlins' payroll, even telling Stanton to waive his no-trade clause or be part of a massive rebuild.