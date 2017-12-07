Marlins Trade Dee Gordon to Mariners

The Marlins fire sale continues with the trade of Dee Gordon. 

By Dan Gartland
December 07, 2017

The Mariners have acquired second baseman Dee Gordon in a trade with the Marlins, Seattle announced. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the news

Miami acquires two minor league pitchers—Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert—and minor league shortstop Christopher Torres. Neidert is Seattle’s No. 2 prospect and Torres is No. 7, according to MLB.com.

The Mariners also receive $1 million in international bonus pool money to aid in their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani. 

It’s a bit of a curious move for Seattle to trade for a middle infielder when Robinson Cano and Jean Segura have already established themselves as two of the team’s top players. The initial plan is to put Gordon, who has never played in the outfield as a pro, in centerfield, Jim Bowden of Sirius XM Radio reports. Jarrod Dyson, Seattle’s centerfielder in 2017, is a free agent. 

The Seattle outfield would become more crowded if they are lucky enough to sign Ohtani. General manager Jerry Dipoto has said he would be willing to give 37-year-old Nelson Cruz, who hasn’t been a full-time outfielder since 2013, occasional reps in rightfield to accomadate Ohtani at DH. 

The Marlins have been anxious to unload as much of their future salary obligations as possible this winter. Trade talks to move Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth deal have stagnated in recent days but Gordon is owed $38.5 million over the next four years. 

Gordon, 29, batted .308 with a .716 OPS this season and led the majors with 60 stolen bases. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters