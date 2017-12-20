MLB Rumors: Longoria Headed To Giants; Britton Out Four To Six Months With Ruptured Achilles

Get the latest updates on any news or rumors about trades or free agency this MLB offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2017

The MLB offseason is in full swing and some of the games biggest names have already switched teams.

With Japanese star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Angels and Giancarlo Stanton being traded to the Yankees, the most highly-touted players of this offseason are already off the board. Righthander Yu Darvish is still up for grabs and has reportedly had meetings with the Cubs and Astros. The Orioles are looking into trading third baseman Manny Machado and have reportedly gotten offers from the Yankees, Cubs and others.

Check out all the latest news and rumors surrounding the offseason below.

News and Rumors

• The Rays are trading third baseman Evan Longoria to the Giants for Christian Arroyo, Denard Span, Matt Krook and Stephen Woods. (Official)

• Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles and will be out four to six months. (Official)

• The Marlins have agreed to a deal with righthander Jacob Turner. (FanRag Sports)

• The Orioles could take Manny Machado off the trade block if they don't start to receive better offers. (FanRag Sports)

• The Braves have acquired outfielder Preston Tucker from the Astros. (Official)

• The Brewers are close o finalizing a deal with righthander Jhoulys Chacin. (The Athletic)

• The Mets have reached out to Adrian Gonzalez. (ESPN)

