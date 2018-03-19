Rangers Pitcher Killed and Ate Bull Responsible for His Arm Injury

“It was good meat,” Martin Perez said.

By Dan Gartland
March 19, 2018

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez suffered a freak injury on his ranch in Venezuela in December when a bull came charging at him. While attempting to get out of the way of the bull, Perez fell awkwardly and broke his non-pitching elbow, an injury that required surgery. 

Perez is happy to report now, though, that the bull has met the swift hand of justice. 

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez told reporters after his start on Sunday.

“It was good meat,” Perez added. “No more bull.”

That’s one piece of good news. The other is that Perez is ahead of schedule in his rehab. He was originally expected to miss about four months after surgery to repair the break but he threw five solid innings in his spring debut on Sunday and declared himself ready to go for the season opener. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now