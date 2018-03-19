Rangers pitcher Martin Perez suffered a freak injury on his ranch in Venezuela in December when a bull came charging at him. While attempting to get out of the way of the bull, Perez fell awkwardly and broke his non-pitching elbow, an injury that required surgery.

Perez is happy to report now, though, that the bull has met the swift hand of justice.

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez told reporters after his start on Sunday.

“It was good meat,” Perez added. “No more bull.”

That’s one piece of good news. The other is that Perez is ahead of schedule in his rehab. He was originally expected to miss about four months after surgery to repair the break but he threw five solid innings in his spring debut on Sunday and declared himself ready to go for the season opener.