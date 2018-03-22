PETA isn’t happy to hear that Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is eating the animals he raises on his ranch in Venezuela.

Perez revealed earlier this week that he had the bull responsible for his broken non-pitching elbow slaughtered and served up for dinner. PETA heard about this and, as PETA usually does, released a statement urging Perez not only to stop eating the animals he raises for food, but to go ahead and go full vegan.

“Have you considered what might have caused the incident? Perhaps you frightened him,” PETA wrote. “Perhaps he felt that he had to defend his turf, just as you or I would. Whatever it was, we have to ask why you felt that you had to prove that you had power over him by robbing him of his life. We hope that upon reflection, you’ll feel that making a show of eating him was not only a cruel thing to do but also an unjustifiable, vengeful act that makes you look small. Bulls are surely worthy of respect and admiration.

“Obviously, you can’t bring this magnificent being back to life, but you could do something that would actually benefit you as well as other bulls. To get in shape for the season, would you consider changing up your diet, as so many other professional athletes have done recently in order to improve their performance? From Wilson Chandler and Lewis Hamilton to Kyrie Irving and Rich Roll, vegan athletes are changing the face of sports. Avoiding meat, eggs, and dairy ‘products’ can help you prevent heart disease, cancer, and diabetes—and prolong your career—and we’re here to help. No bull. I’m sending you a basket of delicious vegan treats for you to enjoy, and we hope you’ll take this opportunity to make a change.”

Perez probably won’t be taking PETA up on the offer. He said that the bull’s meat tasted good.