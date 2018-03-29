Life seems to be going pretty well for Aaron Judge right now.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and runner-up for the MVP has a lot to be happy about as the MLB season gets started up. His team traded for 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, which provides even more protection in an already stacked lineup and takes the pressure off in the batter's box. He recently signed a new endorsement deal with Adidas. And he gets to star alongside ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in two new "This Is SportsCenter" commercials.

Judge doesn't say a word in either ad, put the simple presence of the 6-foot-7, 282-pound defending Home Run Derby Champion and his No. 99 Yankees jersey is all you need for this combined 45 seconds of television magic.

All rise for The Judge. pic.twitter.com/3lP0njLgeO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2018

These probably won't be the last "This Is SportsCenter" cameos the All-Star makes.