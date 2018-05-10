The Brewers Used the Jumbotron to Play Fortnite

Being a professional athlete comes with some pretty sweet perks. You make a lot of money. You get tons free clothes. Your team probably has a chef, a massage therapist and someone to do your laundry on staff. You also get to work in a building that has the biggest TV you’ve seen in your life.

It’s not uncommon for players to hook up a gaming system to the video board and play some video games, like the Wizards did with FIFA a few years ago. On Wednesday, the Brewers set up the Miller Park jumbotron to play the hottest game out there right now—Fortnite.

Baseball players—like the rest of the world—are absolutely obsessed with Fortnite right now. The Astros took to using the game’s celebrations after wins earlier this season and Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to dismiss concerns that David Price’s carpal tunnel syndrome may have been caused by too much Fortnite.