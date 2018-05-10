The Brewers Used the Jumbotron to Play Fortnite

Work perks. 

By Dan Gartland
May 10, 2018

Being a professional athlete comes with some pretty sweet perks. You make a lot of money. You get tons free clothes. Your team probably has a chef, a massage therapist and someone to do your laundry on staff. You also get to work in a building that has the biggest TV you’ve seen in your life. 

It’s not uncommon for players to hook up a gaming system to the video board and play some video games, like the Wizards did with FIFA a few years ago. On Wednesday, the Brewers set up the Miller Park jumbotron to play the hottest game out there right now—Fortnite.

Baseball players—like the rest of the world—are absolutely obsessed with Fortnite right now. The Astros took to using the game’s celebrations after wins earlier this season and Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to dismiss concerns that David Price’s carpal tunnel syndrome may have been caused by too much Fortnite

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)