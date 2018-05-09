Alex Cora Doesn't Think David Price's Carpal Tunnel Came From Team's Fortnite Obsession

It looks like David Price might be taking it easy on Battle Royales in the near future.  

By Charlotte Carroll
May 09, 2018

It looks like David Price might be taking it easy on Battle Royales in the near future.  

The Red Sox pitcher was diagnosed with an unusual injury — carpal tunnel syndrome — on Wednesday.

The injury is pretty uncommon for baseball players, and it’s caused by repeated motions, such as typing, and is more common among esports athletes. Price is a longtime video game enthusiast, and this season, Price and teammates have been logging long hours playing Fortnite — Price told The Associated Press last month the game has “kind of taken over.”

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the news before Price's supposed start against the Yankees and said he'll rejoin the team Thursday. But Cora didn't think video games had brought on the syndrome. 

“From what I know, David has been playing video games his whole life,” Cora said. “It seems like Fortnite now is the one everybody’s playing, but last year I saw a lot of guys playing FIFA. That’s all I know. There’s a lot of teams playing Fortnite. But we’ll talk about it.”

Price experienced numbness during a bullpen session Sunday and was forced out of an April game with the same symptoms. So the Red Sox sent him back to Boston for tests. 

Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts during his third season with Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)