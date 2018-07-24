Watch: Phillies Fan Catches Home Run Ball With One Hand While Holding Baby

With a crowd around him and a baby in one arm, this guy found a way to take home a souvenir.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 24, 2018

When this kid can start talking, they will have an awesome story to tell.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of Monday's game between the Phillies and the Dodgers, Philadelphia's Maikel Franco hit a home run to lead off the inning and make the score 7-6 in favor of Los Angeles.

It was a big home run, not just because the Phillies were trailing in the game and needed the run, but they had allowed two runs in the top of the ninth inning to create their deficit in the first place.

After Franco's shot, Citizen's Bank Park was rocking, and one fan in particular had even more reason to celebrate than the rest. Not only did the guy who caught Franco's home run ball have a souvenir to bring home, he also made one of the coolest plays of the day in sports.

Baby in one hand, baseball in the other.

The Phillies would go on to lose the game, but between the catch and Chase Utley's return to Philadelphia for his final regular-season series there, that fan still had plenty to enjoy Monday night.

