Chase Utley will always get love when he comes to Philadelphia.

The Dodgers second baseman announced prior to the season that it would be his last in MLB. On Monday, the six-time All-Star opened up his final regular-season series in Philadelphia, and the Phillies' fans gave him a roaring ovation before his first trip to the plate.

Utley started his career with the Phillies and spent more than 12 seasons there before getting traded to the Dodgers in 2015. During his time in Philadelphia Utley earned each of his six All-Star appearances, won four Silver Sluggers and helped the team win its second World Series in franchise history in 2008.

He ranks in the top 10 in Phillies' history in games, runs, hits, home runs, RBIs and walks, and the fans greeted him with a standing ovation when the starting lineups were announced and when he came up for his first at-bat in the second inning.

Standing ovation #1 for Utley. pic.twitter.com/iC0yGDdcUF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 23, 2018

Now batting, number twenty-six, second baseman, Chase Utley!



A tremendous ovation for a tremendous athlete.



Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/1sp7UR7sqo — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 23, 2018

Utley flied out to left in his at-bat. He is in his 16th season in MLB.