Red Sox Acquire 2B Ian Kinsler From Angels

Ian Kinsler was traded from the Tigers to the Angels this offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 30, 2018

Ian Kinsler will be joining his third team in eight months as the Angels are trading him to the Red Sox, the teams announced Monday. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the deal.

Los Angeles will send $1.8 million of the $3.6 million remaining on Kinsler's contract, according to Rosenthal, and Boston will trade away LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Ty Buttrey in return for the second baseman.

Kinsler, 36, has maintained his production level from 2017 when he was with the Tigers. He was traded by Detroit in December. In 91 games with Los Angeles entering Monday, he has a slash line of .239/.304/.406 to go along with 13 home runs, 20 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Boston has seen Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt get time at second this season, but neither has been able to provide the power to the order that Kinsler has displayed so far this season. Nunez has six homers in 336 at-bats and Holt has just one dinger in 197 at-bats.

Kinsler is in his 13th season. The four-time All-Star spent eight years with the Rangers at the start of his career and then four with the Tigers prior to this season.

The Red Sox have the best record in baseball at 75-33 and hold a six-game edge over the Yankees in the AL East after Monday's extra-inning win over the Philies.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)