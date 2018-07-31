MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Have 'Soft Interest' In Andrew McCutchen

The Yankees are on the hunt for a new addition to the outfield.

By Julia Poe
July 31, 2018

With both Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier sidelined on the disabled list, the Yankees are reportedly looking to bolster their outfield with the addition of National League MVP Andrew McCutchen, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.comThe team is expected to make a deal for an outfielder by the end of the day on Tuesday, but currently the club is only showing "soft interest" in McCutchen, who currently plays for the Giants.

​The Yankees already made trade moves this week by prioritizing their bullpen and snagging Lance Lynn in return for infielder Tyler Austin and pitcher Luis Rijo on Monday.

Here are several other possible moves that the team is rumored to be considering:

- The Yankees have reached out to the Marlins to discuss a trade for outfielder Cameron Maybin, according to MLB.com.

- The team is also looking into Curtis Granderson, according to John Morosi of MLB.com. The veteran 37-year-old outfielder who remain comparably steady throughout this year. This would be a homecoming for Granderson, who played three seasons with the Yankees and earned his 1,000th hit wearing the pinstripes in 2002.

- After reports of a deal between the Marlins and the Cubs broke up, the Yankees have reportedly looked into adding reliever Brad Ziegler, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

- The Yankees were among the early teams linked to Bryce Harper after the Nationals were rumored to be moving him. General manager Mike Rizzo said the team has no plans to trade him. 

