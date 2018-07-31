The Nationals will not trade Bryce Harper, despite numerous rumors ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

"Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team," Washington's GM Mike Rizzo told the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes on Tuesday.

Rizzo added "I love Harp," according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Harper, 25, is in the last year of his contract and will be one of the biggest free agents on the market after this season.

The Nationals six-time All-Star outfielder is only hitting .220 to-date in 2018 -- Harper's lowest ever batting average in his professional career -- during a season in which Washington (52-53) remains 5 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East after going 9-16 in June and 10-14 in July so far.

The 2015 NL MVP has been with Washington since they selected Harper with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.