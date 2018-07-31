Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Says Bryce Harper Will Not Be Traded

The six-time All-Star outfielder will stay in Washington despite trade rumors.

By Emily Caron
July 31, 2018

The Nationals will not trade Bryce Harper, despite numerous rumors ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. 

"Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team," Washington's GM Mike Rizzo told the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes on Tuesday. 

Rizzo added "I love Harp," according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. 

Harper, 25, is in the last year of his contract and will be one of the biggest free agents on the market after this season.

The Nationals six-time All-Star outfielder is only hitting .220 to-date in 2018 -- Harper's lowest ever batting average in his professional career -- during a season in which Washington (52-53) remains 5 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East after going 9-16 in June and 10-14 in July so far.

The 2015 NL MVP has been with Washington since they selected Harper with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)