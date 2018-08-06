Report: Former Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Expected to Change Plea to Guilty in Felony Drug Case

Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza originally pleaded not guilty to a felony drug charge.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 06, 2018

Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza is expected to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in his federal cocaine distribution case, Chuck Goudie and Ross Weidner of ABC7 Chicago report.

According to ABC7, Loaiza is scheduled to have a "Change of Plea" hearing on Friday, after originally pleading not guilty to charges of possession and transportation for sale of more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine, a cocaine base or heroin and using a false compartment to smuggle drugs.

Neither Loaiza's attorney nor a spokesperson for the United States Attorney in San Diego would comment on the case to ABC7.

Loaiza was arrested in February with about 20 kilograms of cocaine in his car. If convicted, Loaiza would face a mandatory-minimum sentence of 10 years, and could face up to life in prison, according to ABC7.

Loaiza, 46, spent 14 seasons in MLB from 1995 through 2008. He spent time with the Pirates, Rangers, White Sox, Blue Jays, A's, Dodgers, Nationals and Yankees.

He was a two-time All Star, finished second in the AL Cy Young award voting in 2003 and ended his career with a 126–114 record.

