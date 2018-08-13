Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Will Likely Have Second Heart Surgery This Offseason

The Dodgers placed their closer on the disabled list Friday with an irregular heartbeat.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 13, 2018

Kenley Jansen will have a follow up appointment for his irregular heartbeat on Aug. 20, but the Dodgers closer told reporters on Monday that he thinks there is a high likelihood he will need a second heart surgery this offseason, according to ESPN.

Los Angeles placed the three-time All-Star on the disabled list Friday after he felt discomfort prior to a game against the Rockies on Thursday. It was reported that he would miss about a month with this issue that appeared previously in 2011 and 2012.

According to ESPN, Jansen told reporters Monday that he will have a bullpen session later this week and it appeared that he still expects to play again this season.

Jansen went to the hospital Thursday night when he noticed the problem. He felt the discomfort while at the team's hotel and was flown back to Los Angeles following initial test.

When Jansen initially experienced an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and 2012, he was hospitalized for the condition. In October 2012, he underwent his first heart surgery, and the second surgery would be similar. His current condition is considered "very manageable," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Entering Monday, Jansen was tied for the NL lead in saves with 32 in 38 opportunities. The Dodgers entered the day at 64-55, which had them a game behind the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West and just a half game ahead of Colorado.

