Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen May Miss A Month With Irregular Heartbeat

The Dodger reliever is tied for the National League lead in saves this season. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 10, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is expected to be out about a month while he undergoes treatment for an irregular heartbeat, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Jansen was hospitalized Thursday night prior to the Dodgers' contest against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, per MLB.com. He felt the pain while at the team's hotel and was flown back to Los Angeles following initial test. He is scheduled to meet with a cardiologist for additional tests on Friday.

Jansen has had previously experienced an irregular heartbeat, having been hospitalized in 2011 and 2012. In October 2012, he underwent heart surgery. His current condition is considered "very manageable," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Entering Friday, Jansen was tied for the National League lead in saves, notching 32 in 38 opportunities.

