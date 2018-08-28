Mariners manager Scott Servais made a deal with closer Edwin Díaz in July: If the 22-year-old reliever could notch 50 saves, the skipper would get a haircut to match his.

Díaz entered July with 31 saves. By the start of August, he had earned 40. And finally, last Saturday, Díaz collected save No. 50 when he closed out the Cardinals in a 4-3 win, his 54th opportunity this year.

Servais kept his word, and on Tuesday, he was buzzed up.

The finished product. 💇‍♂️



This photo belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/LYVoxUJqjl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2018

Servais began managing the Mariners in 2016, the same year Díaz debuted with the big-league club.

In 2016, Díaz collected 18 saves. Last year, he earned 34. With 31 games remaining in Seattle’s regular season, he’s still extending the new single-season Mariners record he set earlier this month.