Mariners' Manager Scott Servais Gets Haircut After Bet With Edwin Diaz

Seattle's skipper bet against his closer reaching the 50-save plateau.

By Kaelen Jones
August 28, 2018

Mariners manager Scott Servais made a deal with closer Edwin Díaz in July: If the 22-year-old reliever could notch 50 saves, the skipper would get a haircut to match his.

Díaz entered July with 31 saves. By the start of August, he had earned 40. And finally, last Saturday, Díaz collected save No. 50 when he closed out the Cardinals in a 4-3 win, his 54th opportunity this year.

Servais kept his word, and on Tuesday, he was buzzed up.

Servais began managing the Mariners in 2016, the same year Díaz debuted with the big-league club.

In 2016, Díaz collected 18 saves. Last year, he earned 34. With 31 games remaining in Seattle’s regular season, he’s still extending the new single-season Mariners record he set earlier this month.

