Mariners reliever Edwin Díaz tossed a clean, 1-2-3 ninth inning in Seattle's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night to pick up his 49th save of the year and break the club's single-season record.

The previous record was set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001, the last year the Mariners reached the playoffs. Díaz outpaced the mark with 33 games remaining in Seattle's regular season.

Díaz, who was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this season, has been remarkably efficient at the back end of the Mariners' bullpen. He's pitched 63 innings through 63 appearances this season, and has struck out 108 batters against just 15 walks.

It took Díaz 52 opportunities to collect 49 saves. No other pitcher in baseball has made 40 saves this season.