Watch: Astros' Tyler White Hits Walk-Off Home Run To Extend Division Lead Over A's

White's game-winner gave increased the Astros' slight lead in the American League West.

By Kaelen Jones
August 29, 2018

Astros designated hitter Tyler White hammered a walk-off solo home run to lift Houston to a 5-4 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. It was the 81st walk-off homer hit this season, setting a new MLB record.

White connected with an 0-2 offering from A's reliever Jeurys Familia and drove it a projected 332 feet, according to Statcast. The tracking tool gave White's hit just a 1% hit probability. Prior to his connection, similarly batted balls had resulted in home runs 0% of the time.

The go-ahead homer extended the Astros to a 2 1/2 game lead over the A's in the American League West division. Houston won Wednesday's rubber match to take two of three in the clubs's latest meeting.

The result also earned Astros reliever Roberto Osuna his second victory with Houston since being traded by the Blue Jays earlier this season. On Wednesday, Osuna spoke publicly for the first time about a domestic violence charge that earned him a 75-game suspension. 

