Watch: Kanye West, Son Throw First Pitch at White Sox-Cubs Game

Kanye West and his son, Saint, threw out the first pitch before the White Sox played the crosstown-rival Cubs on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Kanye West took the field with his eldest son, Saint, to throw out the first pitch before Sunday's contest between the White Sox and Cubs.

West, a Chicago native and 21-time Grammy winner, took the mound as his song "Homecoming" blared over the speakers at Guaranteed Rate Field. 

West is perhaps the most notable celebrity the White Sox have had come for the first pitch this year, but they've had a few other interesting figures take the mound, too.

In April, 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist Kendall Coyne used a hockey stick to deliver her first pitch. Last month, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck showed off a cool trick before tossing her first pitch.

