Kanye West took the field with his eldest son, Saint, to throw out the first pitch before Sunday's contest between the White Sox and Cubs.

West, a Chicago native and 21-time Grammy winner, took the mound as his song "Homecoming" blared over the speakers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!



THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018

West is perhaps the most notable celebrity the White Sox have had come for the first pitch this year, but they've had a few other interesting figures take the mound, too.

In April, 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist Kendall Coyne used a hockey stick to deliver her first pitch. Last month, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck showed off a cool trick before tossing her first pitch.