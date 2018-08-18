Move over, Sister Jean. There's a new nun in town that's got game.

During Marian Catholic High School night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took the mound to deliver the first pitch. In one of the slickest moves of the season, Sister Mary Jo showed off a cool arm-bounce trick before throwing a strike over the plate.

Baseball fans everywhere immediately fell in love with this curveball queen.

This is important content pic.twitter.com/Bwr6zBzkRq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 19, 2018

Check out her pitch from a different angle:

One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

The White Sox could have used a little more help from Sister Mary Jo during the game, as they went on to lose 3-1 to the Royals.