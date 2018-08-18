Watch: Nun Shows Off Cool Ball Trick Before Throwing Impressive First Pitch

Screenshot/Twitter

Sister Jean isn't the only nun in Chicago with a little game.

By Jenna West
August 18, 2018

Move over, Sister Jean. There's a new nun in town that's got game.

During Marian Catholic High School night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took the mound to deliver the first pitch. In one of the slickest moves of the season, Sister Mary Jo showed off a cool arm-bounce trick before throwing a strike over the plate.

Baseball fans everywhere immediately fell in love with this curveball queen.

Check out her pitch from a different angle:

The White Sox could have used a little more help from Sister Mary Jo during the game, as they went on to lose 3-1 to the Royals. 

