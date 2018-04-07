Gold medalist Kendall Coyne delivered a stellar first pitch Saturday at the White Sox game using her hockey stick.

Coyne lined the baseball up at the center of the mound and hit it with her stick high and over the plate.

BREAKING: @KendallCoyne just won another gold medal for this first pitch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/swv9n74jEc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 7, 2018

Coyne won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang with the U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey team. She wore her gold medal while posing for a photo with White Sox pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who played catcher for her golden first pitch.

The forward also won silver at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics with Team USA. Coyne is a native of the Chicago suburbs.