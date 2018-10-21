Angels Name Brad Ausmus Manager

The Angels hired Brad Ausmus as their new manager on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 21, 2018

The Angels have hired Brad Ausmus as their new manager, the team announced Sunday.

Ausmus spent last season with Los Angeles as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler. Prior to that, Ausmus had managed the Tigers from 2014-17.

"Over the past few weeks, our baseball operations personnel sat down with numerous highly-qualified and impressive candidates for our managerial role," Eppler said in a statement. "We are thankful to all of them for their time and effort throughout the process. Ultimately, Brad's balance of connectivity, communication and leadership skills as well as his understanding of evolving strategies and probablistic approach to decision making led us to him."

Ausmus went 314-332 in four seasons as Detroit's manager. The 49-year-old will be the first manager the Angels have had since Mike Scioscia took over the role in 2000. After 19 seasons, Scioscia stepped down from the position at the end of the regular season after Los Angeles finished below .500 for the third straight campaign at 80-82.

      Double Bogey (+2)