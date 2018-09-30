Mike Scioscia Not Returning to Angels After 19 Seasons as Manager

Mike Scioscia has been the Angels' manager since 2000.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2018

The departure of Angels manager Mike Scioscia has been reported for weeks, but the veteran skipper confirmed his exit as Anaheim's manager on Sunday afternoon after 19 seasons at the helm.

Scioscia has been with the Angels since 2000 and they are the only MLB team he has managed during his career.

The team went 82-80 in his inaugural season and he followed that up with a 75-87 season. In 2002 he guided the team to 99-63 record and its first World Series title, winning Manager of the Year along the way. Scioscia went on to win the award one more time in 2009 when the Angels went 97-65.

In his 19 seasons there, he reached 100 wins one time, when the team went 100-62 in 2008. The team eclipsed at least 90 wins seven times during his tenure, with the most recent occurrence coming in 2014.

The Angels released a statement thanking Scioscia for his tenure and the six division titles the team won under him.

The Angels have not won more than 85 games over the last four seasons, failing to make the postseason since 2014 and in eight of the last nine years.

This season the Angels went 80-82, matching their record from last year.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)