The departure of Angels manager Mike Scioscia has been reported for weeks, but the veteran skipper confirmed his exit as Anaheim's manager on Sunday afternoon after 19 seasons at the helm.

Scioscia has been with the Angels since 2000 and they are the only MLB team he has managed during his career.

The team went 82-80 in his inaugural season and he followed that up with a 75-87 season. In 2002 he guided the team to 99-63 record and its first World Series title, winning Manager of the Year along the way. Scioscia went on to win the award one more time in 2009 when the Angels went 97-65.

In his 19 seasons there, he reached 100 wins one time, when the team went 100-62 in 2008. The team eclipsed at least 90 wins seven times during his tenure, with the most recent occurrence coming in 2014.

The Angels released a statement thanking Scioscia for his tenure and the six division titles the team won under him.

The Angels have not won more than 85 games over the last four seasons, failing to make the postseason since 2014 and in eight of the last nine years.

This season the Angels went 80-82, matching their record from last year.