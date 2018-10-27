How to Watch World Series Game 4: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch the Red Sox vs. the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

By Michael Shapiro
October 27, 2018

The Red Sox and Dodgers will take the field for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday following a marathon Game 3, facing off at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. First pitch is slated for 8:09 p.m. ET. 

Los Angeles will look to capitalize on its early-morning walk-off homer from Max Muncy in Game 3 that earned them their first win of the series in 18 innings. The Dodgers also received a clutch extra-innings hit from Yasiel Puig, who tied the game in the bottom of the 13th with an infield single followed by a throwing error by second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Boston used nine pitchers in the 18-inning loss and stretched Nathan Eovaldi to the final six innings prior to Muncy's walk-off. The right-hander is typically a starter for the Red Sox, but has appeared in relief in each of the series's first three games. Boston's top three hitters struggled mightily in Game 3 by going a combined 0-20 from the plate.

Neither team has announced their Game 4 starter. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

