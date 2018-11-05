With the MLB offseason officially underway, teams across the league are getting set to attack the free-agent market.

Pitching dominated the initial transaction wire, however focus is beginning to turn towards the big fish of the free-agency pool, including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, whose market is starting to take shape.

Here's all of the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has been posted by the Seibu Lions which will allow him to negotiate with MLB teams. (Associated Press)

• The White Sox are reportedly interested in pursuing both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Chicago, which touts the second-lowest payroll in MLB, is considered the second-best candidate to pursue both players in free agency. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Phillies are reportedly considered the most likely club to pursue both Machado and Harper during free agency. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Yankees will reportedly “stay away for sure” from Harper and have “never seemed infatuated with” the free-agent slugger. (Joel Sherman, NY Post)

• The Yankees will reportedly also “probably” avoid Machado in free agency. (Joel Sherman, NY Post)

• It would reportedly be surprising if the Yankees did not add at least two starting pitchers in free agency. Patrick Corbin, Nathan Eovaldi, and J.A. Happ are possible targets. (Joel Sherman, NY Post)

• The Red are reportedly showing interest in multiple free-agent starting pitchers, including Corbin and Happ. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Yankees could reportedly also consider bolstering their bullpen in free agency, with Andrew Miller, Adam Ottavino and David Robertson are potential targets. (Joel Sherman, NY Post)

• No final decision has reportedly been made surrounding Addison Russell’s future with the Cubs. (Patrick Mooney, The Athletic)