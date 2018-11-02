The MLB offseason is officially underway and teams are already thinking of ways to prepare their roster for next season.

Pitchers are dominating the offseason's early action. The Los Angeles Dodgers locked in ace Clayton Kershaw Friday with a three-year, $93 million extension, while the Chicago Cubs picked up Cole Hamels's $20 million option.

All eyes will be on free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who hit free agency this winter for the first time in their careers.

Here's all of the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Cleveland Indians are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for veteran starters, including 2017 Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, in an effort to cut the club's payroll. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Washington Nationals extended a qualifying offer (one-year, $17.9 million deal) to Harper before Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. He has 10 days to decide whether or not to accept. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• Other players that received qualifying offers include Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Craig Kimbrel, A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin (Fancred, Jon Heyman).

• Astros SP Charlie Morton was not extended a qualifying offer from the Astros. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)