2018 MLB Rumors: Indians Willing to Listen to Corey Kluber Trade Offers

Find out the latest news and rumors around MLB this offseason.

By Jenna West
November 02, 2018

The MLB offseason is officially underway and teams are already thinking of ways to prepare their roster for next season.

Pitchers are dominating the offseason's early action. The Los Angeles Dodgers locked in ace Clayton Kershaw Friday with a three-year, $93 million extension, while the Chicago Cubs picked up Cole Hamels's $20 million option.

All eyes will be on free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who hit free agency this winter for the first time in their careers.

Here's all of the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Cleveland Indians are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for veteran starters, including 2017 Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, in an effort to cut the club's payroll. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Washington Nationals extended a qualifying offer (one-year, $17.9 million deal) to Harper before Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. He has 10 days to decide whether or not to accept. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• Other players that received qualifying offers include Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Craig Kimbrel, A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin (Fancred, Jon Heyman).

• Astros SP Charlie Morton was not extended a qualifying offer from the Astros. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)