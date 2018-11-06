The Dodgers are working on a contract extension with manager Dave Roberts, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Roberts has been with Los Angeles since 2016 when the team gave him his first shot at being a manager outside of one game he managed for the Padres in 2015.

In his three seasons with the Dodgers, he has a 287-200 record and has guided the team to two straight National League pennants. The team has also won at least 91 games and the NL West in each of those years.

The Dodgers have a club option for Roberts for 2019 and the team has until Wednesday to decide if it will pick it up.

Last week, Los Angeles agreed to a three-year, $93 million deal with 2014 NL MVP Clayton Kershaw.