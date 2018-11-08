Report: Dodgers Offered Yasiel Puig to Nationals in Trade for Bryce Harper

The Dodgers asked about acquiring Harper before July's trade deadline and claimed him off waivers in August.

By Jenna West
November 08, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers previously offered outfielder Yasiel Puig to the Washington Nationals in a trade for Bryce Harper, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers inquired about acquiring Harper from the Nationals before July's trade deadline and later claimed him off waivers in August. Despite Los Angeles making a trade offer, the teams "could not strike a deal," reports the Times.

At the All-Star Break, Los Angeles traded for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado to fill the hole left by Corey Seager, who missed the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Machado and Harper are both free agents this winter, but Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman declined to comment to the Times on whether or not the club would pursue the 26-year-old stars.

The Nationals offered Harper a 10-year, $300 million contract with no opt-outs on Sept. 26, which the outfielder turned down. Washington's offer would have been the biggest free agent deal by total money paid in the history of the four major American sports leagues. 

In order to add Harper to their roster, the Dodgers' spending would certainly extend beyond the league's $206 million competitive-balance tax threshold for 2019. However, the Phillies are currently seen as the frontrunner to land Harper this offseason.

