Bryce Harper is one of the most coveted free agents of this decade. Since he made his debut in April 2012, he has been one of the most productive players in baseball.

The 26-year-old Harper has been to six All-Star Games, won the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year award and the National League MVP award in 2015.

The Nationals have already made a $17.9 million qualifying offer to Harper, which he most likely will turn down.

Here are some of the latest rumors regarding Harper:

• Executives around the league feel that Harper will eventually sign with the Phillies. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The San Francisco Giants' interest in Harper is said to be "overblown." (Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Harper's agent, Scott Boras, who has likened teams that are interest in his client as "Harper's Bazaar," says he is ready to listen to historic offers this offseason. Boras touts Harper's value at $400-$500 million.

• The Nationals offered a long-term deal to Harper at the end of the regular season worth $300 million over 10 years. (Chelsea Janes, Washington Post)