Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Shortly after the announcement, his wife Brandy released a statement thanking the writers for the "overwhelming percentage of votes" that her husband received in his first year on the ballot.

"Being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame is every boy's dream," she wrote. "To stand on that stage in Cooperstown and deliver your acceptance speech in front of baseball's most enthusiastic fans is something that every baseball player aspires to achieve, and Roy was no exception. But that was not Roy's goal. It was not his goal to have those three letters after his signature. His goal was to be successful every day of his 16-year career. Tonight's announcement is the end result of that effort. If only Roy were here to personally express his gratitude for this honor, what an even more amazing day this would be. I would like to extend special thanks to the baseball writers for the overwhelming percentage of votes that Roy received in his first year on the ballot. It means so much to me, Braden and Ryan."

A statement from Brandy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/szsIE2si23 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) January 22, 2019

Halladay's son Braden also tweeted a tribute to his dad.

A great honor for a great player and an even greater person, proud of you dad! I love you pic.twitter.com/I4rZlH5B3M — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) January 22, 2019

Halladay played 16 seasons in the majors before passing in a fatal plane crash in November 2017. He was 40 years old.

The right-hander made his major-league debut in 1998 with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the first round of the 1995 MLB draft.

Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with Toronto before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010. Halladay pitched four seasons in Philadelphia.

Halladay posted a career record of 203–105 with a 3.38 ERA across 2,749 1/3 innings. He led the league in complete games thrown seven times.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Halladay garnered All-Star recognition eight times during his career. He retired in December 2013.

Halladay, who was also known as "Doc," was beloved by many across the baseball world.

Below are some reactions from across the baseball world to Halladay's enshrinement into baseball's Hall of Fame.

Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, and Cole Hamels on Roy Halladay’s induction to the Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/9efjGcMIip — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) January 22, 2019

Chase Utley on Roy Halladay going into Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/CoCWJ7bO1v — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2019

"CONGRATS DOC, YOU ARE FOREVER ENSHRINED IN BASEBALL GREATNESS!!”



Jimmy Rollins on former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay being posthumously voted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame https://t.co/Yq6bD1UewY pic.twitter.com/WbNEgE5ODR — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 22, 2019

What a special night. Congrats my friend and idol. Nobody better! #DocHOF — Kyle Kendrick (@KyleKendrick38) January 22, 2019