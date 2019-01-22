Roy Halladay's Wife on HOF Induction: 'If Only He Were Here to Personally Express His Gratitude"

Halladay had played 16 MLB seasons before passing away in a fatal plane crash in November 2017.

By Kaelen Jones
January 22, 2019

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Shortly after the announcement, his wife Brandy released a statement thanking the writers for the "overwhelming percentage of votes" that her husband received in his first year on the ballot.

"Being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame is every boy's dream," she wrote. "To stand on that stage in Cooperstown and deliver your acceptance speech in front of baseball's most enthusiastic fans is something that every baseball player aspires to achieve, and Roy was no exception. But that was not Roy's goal. It was not his goal to have those three letters after his signature. His goal was to be successful every day of his 16-year career. Tonight's announcement is the end result of that effort. If only Roy were here to personally express his gratitude for this honor, what an even more amazing day this would be. I would like to extend special thanks to the baseball writers for the overwhelming percentage of votes that Roy received in his first year on the ballot. It means so much to me, Braden and Ryan."

Halladay's son Braden also tweeted a tribute to his dad.

The right-hander made his major-league debut in 1998 with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the first round of the 1995 MLB draft.

Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with Toronto before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010. Halladay pitched four seasons in Philadelphia.

Halladay posted a career record of 203–105 with a 3.38 ERA across 2,749 1/3 innings. He led the league in complete games thrown seven times.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Halladay garnered All-Star recognition eight times during his career. He retired in December 2013.

Halladay, who was also known as "Doc," was beloved by many across the baseball world.

Below are some reactions from across the baseball world to Halladay's enshrinement into baseball's Hall of Fame.

